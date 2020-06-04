ufficiale
Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2024 per il difensore Le Normand
Attreverso un comunicato ufficiale, la Real Sociedad ha annunciato il rinnovo del contratto di Robin Le Normand. Il giovane difensore francese, autore sin qui di una buona stagione - 21 presenze e 1 gol -, ha firmato fino al 2024.
✍ COMUNICADO OFICIAL | @ln_robin, hasta 2024 💙#LeNormand2024 #AurreraReala
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) June 4, 2020
