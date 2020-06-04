Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2024 per il difensore Le Normand

UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2024 per il difensore Le Normand TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Alterphotos/Image Sport
Oggi alle 14:12Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Attreverso un comunicato ufficiale, la Real Sociedad ha annunciato il rinnovo del contratto di Robin Le Normand. Il giovane difensore francese, autore sin qui di una buona stagione - 21 presenze e 1 gol -, ha firmato fino al 2024.

Articoli correlati
UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2022 per Le Normand UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2022 per Le Normand
UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnova il transalpino Le Normand UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnova il transalpino Le Normand
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Il Lione ricorre al Consiglio di Stato, Aulas: "Dobbiamo riprendere, è una situazione assurda" Il Lione ricorre al Consiglio di Stato, Aulas: "Dobbiamo riprendere, è una situazione assurda"
Ag. Hakimi: "In estate tornerà al Real Madrid. In passato ne parlai anche col Napoli" Ag. Hakimi: "In estate tornerà al Real Madrid. In passato ne parlai anche col Napoli"
Schalke 04, traballa la panchina di Wagner: per la sostituzione suggestiva idea Raul Schalke 04, traballa la panchina di Wagner: per la sostituzione suggestiva idea Raul
Bale non lascerà il Real Madrid. L'agente: "E' abbastanza felice, perché tornare in Premier?" Bale non lascerà il Real Madrid. L'agente: "E' abbastanza felice, perché tornare in Premier?"
La Premier League dice sì alle 5 sostituzioni. Il numero di panchinari passa da 7 a 9 La Premier League dice sì alle 5 sostituzioni. Il numero di panchinari passa da 7 a 9
UFFICIALE: il Southampton e Shane Long avanti insieme, rinnovo fino al 2022 ufficialeil Southampton e Shane Long avanti insieme, rinnovo fino al 2022
Montpellier, niente riscatto per Rulli: i francesi pensano a Luca Zidane Montpellier, niente riscatto per Rulli: i francesi pensano a Luca Zidane
UFFICIALE: Real Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2024 per il difensore Le Normand ufficialeReal Sociedad, rinnovo fino al 2024 per il difensore Le Normand
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Le prime necessità del mercato: “30 giugno” ecco che succede Le prime necessità del mercato: “30 giugno” ecco che succede LE PRIME NECESSITA’ DEL MERCATO: “30 GIUGNO” ECCO CHE SUCCEDE Ora...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Serie A, lunedì si decide su playoff-playout e algoritmo. Ecco il fondo...
2 4 giugno 1961, clamoroso al Cibali: il Catania batte 2-0 l'Inter
3 TMW RADIO - Sconcerti: "Roma, valore fuori mercato. Zaniolo non è da vendere ora"...
4 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 3 giugno
5 TMW RADIO - F. Tavano: "Campione in Nicaragua, ho l'Italia nel cuore. Spero di tornare...
Ora in radio
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã live! Passa il pomeriggio in compagnia di Maracanã e di tutti gli aggiornamenti...
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000