ufficiale

Juventus Women, Sikora approda in Norvegia. Accordo con il Klepp Elite

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 15:34Calcio femminile
di Claudia Marrone

Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram il Klepp Elite, club di calcio femminile norvegese, annuncia l'arrivo di Aleksandra Sikora dalla Juventus Women. La calciatrice, ha firmato un accordo di 18 mesi.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Tropp 2020❗️ Ny spiller❗️ Vi er glade for å kunne annonsere signeringen av den polske visekapteinen Aleksandra Sikora, på en 18 mnd kontrakt✍🏼🇵🇱 29 åringen har spilt i Juventus siden 2018. Tidligere har hun spilt for ACF Brescia🇮🇹og Medyk Konin🇵🇱 Hun er en offensive back og en tøff forsvarer. Aleksandra har representert landet sitt 80 ganger, scoret 10 mål og vært visekaptein siden 2014. Nick Loftus: «We are delighted to get Aleksandra over the line and commit to Klepp for the next 18 months. She brings a vast amount of experience and leadership into the group with her qualities on and off the field. Velkommen til Klepp-family Aleksandra!💚

Un post condiviso da Klepp Elite (@kleppelite) in data:

