Bologna, Di Vaio: "Mihajlovic meriterebbe subito la Panchina d'Oro"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

"Per tutto quello che ha fatto e sta facendo, Sinisa Mihajlovic meriterebbe subito la Panchina d’oro". Marco Di Vaio, capo scouting del Bologna, parla così a La Gazzetta dello Sport dell'allenatore serbo: "La meriterebbe per l’impatto e l’impronta che ha avuto e dato in quei cinque mesi di un campionato fa e per come sta vivendo il presente - prosegue l’ex bomber -: anche quando ha 40 di febbre, anche quando la spossatezza potrebbe vincerlo, lui è con noi. Sempre".

Il suo messaggio è? "Di livello mondiale, di grande speranza per tutte le persone che vivono un problema come il suo o simile. E lo è dalla comunicazione data al fatto di non nascondersi mai: non salta una riunione con lo staff, una seduta video, un allenamento nonostante sia sotto febbre o non al pieno delle forze; chiama i giocatori, li motiva. Le volte in cui è venuto alla partita l’hanno visto tutti, ma è il quotidiano che lo rende ancor più forte, speciale".