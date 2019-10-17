  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Bologna, Di Vaio sul mercato: "Dominguez a gennaio? Sì all'80%"

17.10.2019 15:08 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 646 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

"Destro? Ci parlo spesso. Quest’anno ha iniziato in maniera propositiva, ci sembra diverso, si sta giocando tanto, sa che è un anno diverso. Perché il futuro dipende solo da lui e nessun altro". Marco Di Vaio, capo scouting del Bologna, parla così a La Gazzetta dello Sport dell'attaccante in cerca di conferme e più in generale sul reparto avanzato della squadra: "Dominguez a gennaio? Se continua così, e sono andato a vederlo domenica scorsa, all’80 per cento penso di sì, stante il fatto che decideranno il mister e Bigon anche in base agli equilibri della squadra".

Arriverà pure un numero 9? - Di Vaio risponde senza troppi giri di parole, sottolineando come ci siano già 3 attaccanti in rosa: "E la squadra non mi sembra faccia fatica ad essere pericolosa o a creare occasioni", ha concluso l'ex attaccante.

