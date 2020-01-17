Fiorentina, Pedro è in Brasile: "Flamengo grande opportunità per me"

© foto di Federico De Luca

La Fiorentina è ormai il suo passato per Pedro, che in mattinata è atterrato a Rio De Janeiro per iniziare la sua nuova avventura al Flamengo. Queste le sue dichiarazioni rilasciate a LANCE: "L'emozione è molto grande, ci sono grandi probabilità che mi trasferisca al Flamengo. Non ho ancora firmato, mancano alcuni dettagli come gli esami medici, ma l'aspettativa è molto alta. Sono molto felice e motivato per questa stagione. Sicuramente giocare per il Flamengo è una grande opportunità e mi manca Rio de Janeiro. Mancano questi dettagli che vi ho detto, ma lavoriamo per essere apposto e passare un grande anno".

