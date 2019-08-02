Inter, Colidio piace in Inghilterra: ci sono Leeds e Newcastle

Fonte: fcinternews.it

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sirene inglesi per Facundo Colidio. Secondo quanto riportato da FcInterNews.it il gioiellino argentino dell'Inter fa gola al Newcastle e all'ambizioso Leeds di Andrea Radrizzani. Marcelo Bielsa è infatti un grande estimatore della punta scuola Boca Juniors e la presenza del Loco in panchina può avere un fascino magnetico sul giovane attaccante classe 2001. Il Newcastle invece punta sul palcoscenico della Premier League per attirare a sè Colidio. L'Inter lo valuta tra gli 8 e i 10 milioni e non è da escludere una cessione a titolo definitivo. Nella giornata di domani previsti contatti diretti tra i due club interessati e la dirigenza interista.