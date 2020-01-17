Juve, Douglas Costa: "Non ancora vicino al 100% ma sto migliorando"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Sulle pagine di Tuttosport trovano spazio alcune parole di Douglas Costa, tornato a segnare in Coppa Italia su calcio di rigore: "Dybala e Higuain avevano già fatto gol e mi hanno lasciato tirare. È stato un bel gesto, perché dare un contributo con gol e assist è sempre importante. Al di là del gol, comunque, era importante per me accumulare tempo in campo e ritrovare la confidenza con i miei compagni. La priorità di questa squadra è far giocare sempre i migliori, per questo devo tornare al top della forma. Non sono vicino al 100 per cento, ma era importante iniziare a sentire certe situazioni e in poco tempo credo che arriverò al top. Se sto bene gioco come voglio e mi diverto in campo".