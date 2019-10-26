Lecce, Meccariello: "Speriamo di approfittare dell'assenza di Ronaldo"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

A Sky Sport, prima della gara contro la Juventus, interviene il giocatore del Lecce, Biagio Meccariello: "Non è stato un inizio facile, dobbiamo essere molto prudenti. Noi lavoreremo sui nostri principi, l'avversario è forte, noi metteremo in campo le nostre armi. In casa dobbiamo fare meglio. Confronto con Ronaldo? Sì, sarebbe stato bello, ma speriamo di approfittarne"