Paratici: "Soddisfatti di De Ligt, non è facile a 19 anni giocare nella Juve"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Fabio Paratici, direttore sportivo della Juventus, ha parlato ai microfoni di 'Sky' a pochi minuti dal fischio d'inizio della sfida contro il Lecce: "Quella di Liverani è un'ottima squadra. Oggi non sarà solo un problema di caldo, ma anche di un'avversaria che gioca bene".

I nuovi stanno trovando sempre più spazio.

"Siamo molto soddisfatti. De Ligt gioca con più continuità di altri, ma non dimentichiamo che ha 19 anni ed è molto difficile giocare in una squadra come la Juve a 19 anni. E' stato eletto miglior giocare dell'ultima Champions League".

Che Juve dobbiamo aspettarci?

"Noi aggrediamo tutte le partite, siamo concentrati sulla prestazione. Di fronte ci sarà un Lecce che continuerà a giocare sul suo livello, cioè su un livello molto buono".