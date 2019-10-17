  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TMW - De Laurentiis su Insigne: "Solo lui può risolvere i suoi problemi"

17.10.2019 13:43 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 3480 volte
Fonte: Da Napoli, Antonio Gaito

Il presidente del Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, presente all'esterno di Palazzo San Giacomo dove firmerà la convenzione per il San Paolo, ha parlato anche della vicenda legata a Lorenzo Insigne: "Io lascio vivere. Il problema di Insigne e di Raiola non lo risolve De Laurentiis, ma lo deve risolvere Insigne in primis, che deve capire da grande cosa vuole fare. Ha sempre avuto un atteggiamento di scomodità a Napoli. Io lo capisco, lo proteggo, mi piace, mi sta molto simpatico, però ha sempre sentito scomoda la situazione napoletana, fin dall'epoca di parecchi anni fa. Allora voglio dire che bisogna che lui si tranquillizzi e diventi una persona più serena. Ma è un problema suo, non glielo può risolvere né Raiola né Ancelotti. E' un grandissimo calciatore e può essere più in forma o meno in forma. Se è meno in forma, a giudizio dell'allenatore che non lo utilizza, non può uscirsene Insigne con battute o atteggiamenti quasi di sfida. L'allenatore è un padre di famiglia, ha 60 anni e non ti manda a quel paese perché ha tre volte la tua età. Tribuna? Un'altra stupidaggine da risolvere".
