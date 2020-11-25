Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia e Champions League

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
14.30 Parma-Cosenza (Coppa Italia) - RAI SPORT
14.30 Empoli-Brescia (Coppa Italia) - RAI PLAY
17.30 Udinese-Fiorentina (Coppa Italia) - RAI DUE
17.30 Bologna-Spezia (Coppa Italia) - RAI PLAY
17.30 Cagliari-Verona (Coppa Italia) - RAI PLAY
18.55 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Borussia M.-Shakhtar (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Olympiacos-Manchester City (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
19.00 Lens-Nantes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Inter-Real Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Liverpool-Atalanta (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Bayern-Salisburgo (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Ajax-Midtjylland (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Lokomotiv (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Marsiglia-Porto (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
23.15 Independiente Del Valle-Nacional (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN
23.15 Delfin-Palmeiras (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN
23.15 Bolivar-Lanus (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN

