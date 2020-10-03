Oggi in TV, la serie B e gli anticipi di A: Sassuolo-Crotone e Udinese-Roma
1.00 Inter-Ascoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 Valladolid-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Juventus-Milan (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Chelsea-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.15 Chievo-Salernitana (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Crotone (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Genoa-Sampdoria (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Cagliari-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
15.00 Lazio-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
15.30 Borussia D.-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Everton-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Atletico Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
16.15 Ascoli-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Empoli-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Vicenza-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Reggina-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 SPAL-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Venezia-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
16.15 Entella-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN
17.00 SPAL-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
18.30 Leeds-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Lipsia-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Real Sociedad-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Elche-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
20.45 Udinese-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510