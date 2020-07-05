Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Serie A: apre Inter-Bologna, chiude Napoli-Roma

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

13.00 Burnley-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Elfsborg-Malmoe (Allsvenskan) - SPORTITALIA
15.15 Newcastle-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.00 Espanyol-Leganes (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Inter-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
17.30 Liverpool-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.30 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Cagliari-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
19.30 Parma-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Udinese-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Brescia-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Sampdoria-SPAL (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
19.30 Osasuna-Getafe (Serie A) - DAZN
20.00 Southampton-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Potenza-Catanzaro (Playoff Serie C) -RAI SPORT
21.45 Napoli-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
22.00 Villarreal-Barcellona (Serie A) - DAZN

