Premier League, Sunderland e Leeds si annullano: 0-0 nell'ultimo match della domenica
Paolo Lora Lamia
Il programma di Premier League, che nel weekend ha mandato in scena l'8ª giornata, si chiude con Sunderland-Leeds. Match all'insegna dell'equilibrio più che delle occasioni, con lo 0-0 come inevitabile risultato finale. Di seguito il quadro completo del turno e la classifica aggiornata.
Premier League, il programma dell'8ª giornata
Venerdì 23 ottobre
Ipswich Town - Nottingham Forest 1-1
Sabato 24 ottobre
Aston Villa - Manchester City 2-1
Coventry City - Fulham 0-1
Arsenal - Everton 2-0
Chelsea - Tottenham 0-2
Domenica 25 ottobre
Hull City - Brentford 1-1
Liverpool - Brighton 2-0
Manchester United - Bournemouth 0-3
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 0-2
Sunderland - Leeds 0-0
Premier League, la classifica
1. Manchester City – 21 punti (8 partite)
2. Arsenal – 21 punti (8 partite)
3. Brighton – 16 punti (7 partite)
4. Liverpool – 15 punti (8 partite)
5. Chelsea – 13 punti (8 partite)
6. Brentford – 11 punti (8 partite)
7. Newcastle – 11 punti (8 partite)
8. Aston Villa – 11 punti (8 partite)
9. Leeds – 11 punti (8 partite)
10. Hull City – 10 punti (8 partite)
11. Everton – 10 punti (8 partite)
12. Ipswich – 10 punti (8 partite)
13. Bournemouth – 9 punti (8 partite)
14. Tottenham – 9 punti (8 partite)
15. Fulham 8 punti (8 partite)
16. Manchester United – 7 punti (8 partite)
17. Crystal Palace – 7 punti (8 partite)
18. Nottingham Forest – 6 punti (8 partite)
19. Coventry – 6 punti (8 partite)
20. Sunderland – 5 punti (8 partite)