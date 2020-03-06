Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
ufficialeManchester United, Lee Grant rinnova fino al 2021

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 00:55Calcio estero
di Daniel Uccellieri

Rinnovo in casa Manchester United. I Red Devils hanno prolungato il contratto di Lee Grant, esperto portiere classe '83. L'estremo difensore ha rinnovato fino a giugno 2021.

