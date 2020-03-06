Rinnovo in casa Manchester United. I Red Devils hanno prolungato il contratto di Lee Grant, esperto portiere classe '83. L'estremo difensore ha rinnovato fino a giugno 2021.

"I'm just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward."

Lee Grant is excited about the future with United! ✍️#MUFC

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2020