Dani Alves: "Neymar è come un bambino, la gente impari a rispettarlo"

Intervistato da SportTV, Dani Alves è tornato a parlare del suo grande amico e compagno di Nazionale Neymar: "Neymar è come un bambino. È una persona molto sensibile che ci rimane male per tante cose, spesso anche ingiuste. La gente deve imparare a rispettarlo come calciatore della Nazionale brasiliana, in tanti non lo fanno purtroppo", le parole del campione del San Paolo sull'attaccante del Paris Saint-Germain.