Atalanta, Ilicic: "Lazio e City? Giocheremo come sempre. All'attacco"

17.10.2019 13:38 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 883 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Josip Ilicic, trequartista dell'Atalanta, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di SkySport in vista della sfida con la Lazio in campionato e contro il Manchester City in Champions League: "Sappiamo cosa vogliamo fare e siamo pronti. Per quello ci alleniamo. Affrontiamo una Lazio forte e tosta, ma noi dobbiamo pensare a noi stessi, giocando come abbiamo fatto finora. L'infortunio di Zapata? La sua assenza peserà perché conosciamo il suo valore, ma abbiamo tanti giocatori forti li davanti. Ripetere lo scorso anno? Noi siamo consapevoli che la strada molto lunga e ci sono squadre dietro di noi che sono ambizioni. Noi dobbiamo pensare solo a noi, in questo modo i risultati arrivano. I conti si fanno alla fine. La Champions? È una competizione molto dura, soprattutto per noi che la facciamo per la prima volta. C'è più ritmo rispetto alla Serie A, ma questo tipo di esperienza poi si riflette in campionato. In ogni caso andremo sempre a giocare la nostra partita. La sfida col City? Sappiamo chi affrontiamo, che tipo di campioni ci sono. Dovremo dare il massimo e non ci chiuderemo. Siamo abituati a giocare, questo è il nostro modo di fare. Cosa perdiamo con l'assenza di Zapata? Fisicità senza dubbio, ma con Muriel avremo più possibilità di giocare palla a terra, dialogando. Come ho detto prima abbiamo qualità nella squadra".
