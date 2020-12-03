Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Europa League, due giornate alla fine dei gironi: risultati, classifiche e calendario

Europa League, due giornate alla fine dei gironi: risultati, classifiche e calendarioTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 06:30Serie A
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

Questo il calendario completo dell'Europa League 2020/2021. Tre le formazioni italiane impegnate: Roma, Napoli e Milan. Per i giallorossi girone più semplice, mentre il Milan affronterà Lille, Celtic e Sparta Praga. La Real Sociedad l'avversario più duro per il Napoli.

GRUPPO A
Roma 10
Young Boys 7
Cluj 4
CSKA Sofia 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
CSKA Sofia-Cluj 0-2
Young Boys-Roma 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Roma-CSKA Sofia 0-0
Cluj-Young Boys-Roma 1-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Roma-Cluj 5-0
Young Boys-CSKA Sofia 3-0

Giovedì 26 novembre
CSKA Sofia-Young Boys 0-2
Cluj-Roma 0-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Roma-Young Boys
Ore 21 Cluj-CSKA Sofia

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA Sofia-Roma
Ore 18.55 Young Boys-Cluj

GRUPPO B
Arsenal 12
Molde 6
Rapid Vienna 6
Dundalk 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Rapid Vienna-Arsenal 1-2
Dundalk-Molde 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Arsenal-Dundalk 3-0
Molde-Rapid Vienna 1-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Rapid Vienna-Dundalk 4-2
Arsenal-Molde 4-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Molde-Arsenal 0-3
Dundalk-Rapid 1-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Arsenal-Rapid
Ore 21 Molde-Dundalk

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Dundalk-Arsenal
Ore 18.55 Rapid-Molde

GRUPPO C
Slavia Praga 9
Bayer Leverkusen 9
Nizza 3
Hapoel Beer Sheva 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Bayer Leverkusen-Nizza 6-2
H.Beer Sheva-Slavia Praga 3-1

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Nizza-H.Beer Sheva 1-0
Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Slavia Praga-Nizza 3-2
H. Beer Sheva-Bayer Leverkusen 2-4

Giovedì 26 novembre
Nizza-Slavia 1-3
Bayer-Hapoel 4-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Nizza-Bayer
Ore 21 Slavia-Hapoel

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Bayer-Slavia
Ore 18.55 Hapoel-Nizza

GRUPPO D
Glasgow Rangers 8
Benfica 8
Lech Poznan 3
Standard Liegi 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Standard Liegi-Rangers 0-2
Lech-Benfica 2-4

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Glasgow Rangers-Lech Poznan 1-0
Benfica-Standard Liegi 3-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Benfica-Rangers 3-3
Lech Poznan-Standard Liegi 3-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Rangers-Benfica 2-2
Standard-Lech 2-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Benfica-Lech
Ore 21 Rangers-Standard

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Standard-Benfica
Ore 18.55 Lech-Rangers

GRUPPO E
Granada 10
PSV 6
PAOK 5
Omonia 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
PAOK-Omonia Nicosia 1-1
PSV Eindhoven-Granada 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Granada-PAOK Salonicco 0-0
Omonia-PSV Eindhoven 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
PAOK-PSV 4-1
Omonia-Granada 0-2

Giovedì 26 novembre
Granada-Omonia 2-1
PSV-PAOK 3-2

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Omonia-PAOK
Ore 21 Granada-PSV

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 PSV-Omonia
Ore 18.55 PAOK-Granada

GRUPPO F
Napoli 9
AZ Alkmaar 7
Real Sociedad 7
Rijeka 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Napoli-AZ Alkmaar 0-1
Rijeka-Real Sociedad 0-1

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Real Sociedad-Napoli 0-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Real Sociedad-AZ Alkmaar 1-0
Rijeka-Napoli 1-2

Giovedì 26 novembre
AZ-Real Sociedad 0-0
Napoli-Rijeka 2-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 AZ-Napoli
Ore 21 Real Sociedad-Rijeka

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Napoli-Real Sociedad
Ore 18.55 Rijeka-Napoli

GRUPPO G
Leicester 10
Braga 7
AEK 3
Zorya 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Leicester-Zorya 3-0
Braga-AEK 3-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Zorya-Braga 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
Leicester-Braga 4-0
Zorya-AEK Atene 1-4

Giovedì 26 novembre
Braga-Leicester 3-3
AEK-Zorya 0-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 AEK-Braga
Ore 18.55 Zorya-Leicester

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Braga-Zorya
Ore 21 Leicester-AEK

GRUPPO H
Lille 8
Milan 7
Sparta Praga 6
Celtic 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Sparta Praga-Lille 1-4
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Lille-Celtic 2-2
Milan-Sparta Praga 3-0

Giovedì 5 novembre
Celtic-Sparta Praga 1-4
Milan-Lille 0-3

Giovedì 26 novembre
Sparta Praga-Celtic 4-1
Lille-Milan 1-1

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Milan-Celtic
Ore 18.55 Lille-Sparta Praga

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Sparta Praga-Milan
Ore 21 Celtic-Lille

GRUPPO I
Villarreal 10
Maccabi Tel Aviv 7
Sivasspor 6
Qarabag 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Villarreal-Sivasspor 5-3
M.Tel Aviv-Qarabag 1-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Qarabag-Villarreal 1-3
Sivasspor-Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2

Giovedì 5 novembre
Sivasspor-Qarabag 2-0
Villarreal-Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0

Giovedì 26 novembre
Maccabi-Villarreal 1-1
Qarabag-Sivasspor 2-3

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Qarabag-Maccabi
Ore 18.55 Sivasspor-Villarreal

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Maccabi-Sivasspor
Ore 21 Villarreal-Qarabag

GRUPPO J
Anversa 9
Tottenham 9
LASK 6
Ludogorets 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Tottenham-LASK 3-0
Ludogorets-Royal Antwerp 1-2

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Anversa-Tottenham 1-0
LASK-Ludogorets 4-3

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ludogorets-Tottenham 1-3
Anversa-LASK 0-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
LASK-Antwerp 0-2
Tottenham-Ludogorets 4-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 LASK-Tottenham
Ore 18.55 Antwerp-Ludogorets

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Tottenham-Antwerp
Ore 21 Ludogorets-LASK

GRUPPO K
Dinamo Zagabria 8
Feyenoord 5
Wolfsberger 4
CSKA Mosca 3

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Wolfsberger-CSKA Mosca 1-1
Dinamo Zagabria-Feyenoord 0-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
CSKA Mosca-Dinamo Zagabria 0-0
Feyenoord-Wolfsberger 1-4

Giovedì 5 novembre
Dinamo Zagabria-Wolfsberger 1-0
Feyenoord-CSKA Mosca 3-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Wolfsberger-Dinamo 0-3
CSKA-Feyenoord 0-0

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA-Wolfsberger
Ore 18.55 Feyenoord-Dinamo

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Wolfsberger-Feyenoord
Ore 21 Dinamo-CSKA

GRUPPO L
Hoffenheim 12
Stella Rossa 9
Slovan Liberec 3
Gent 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Slovan Liberec-Gent 1-0
Hoffenheim-Stella Rossa 2-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Gent-Hoffenheim 1-4
Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec 5-1

Giovedì 5 novembre
Hoffenheim-Slovan Liberec 5-0
Stella Rossa-Gent 2-1

Giovedì 26 novembre
Slovan Liberec-Hoffenheim 0-2
Gent-Stella Rossa 0-2

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Stella Rossa-Hoffenheim
Ore 18.55 Gent-Slovan Liberec

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Slovan Liberec-Stella Rossa
Ore 21 Hoffenheim-Gent

Articoli correlati
Il Mattino: "Ringhio fa lo psicologo: 'Insigne troppo musone, regalami un sorriso'" Il Mattino: "Ringhio fa lo psicologo: 'Insigne troppo musone, regalami un sorriso'"...
Il Secolo XIX: "Juve, 3 gol in Champions. Ma la star è l'arbitra Frappart" Il Secolo XIX: "Juve, 3 gol in Champions. Ma la star è l'arbitra Frappart"
L'apertura di Tuttosport sul Milan: "'Ibra come Van Basten'" L'apertura di Tuttosport sul Milan: "'Ibra come Van Basten'"
Altre notizie Serie A
Torino, torna attuale il nome di Torreira Torino, torna attuale il nome di Torreira
Le principali aperture dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di venerdì 3 dicembre 2020 Le principali aperture dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di venerdì 3 dicembre 2020
Inter, pro e contro di un tentativo di rinascita Inter, pro e contro di un tentativo di rinascita
La Juve vince nel segno di un super Chiesa. E c’è spazio anche per l’esordio del gioiellino Dragusin La Juve vince nel segno di un super Chiesa. E c’è spazio anche per l’esordio del gioiellino Dragusin
Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di TMW Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di TMW
Borussia Dortmund-Lazio 1-1, le pagelle: Immobile trascinatore, Burki paratutto Borussia Dortmund-Lazio 1-1, le pagelle: Immobile trascinatore, Burki paratutto
Juventus-Dinamo Kiev 3-0, le pagelle: Chiesa MVP, Ronaldo fa 750. Szczesny decisivo Juventus-Dinamo Kiev 3-0, le pagelle: Chiesa MVP, Ronaldo fa 750. Szczesny decisivo
Europa League, due giornate alla fine dei gironi: risultati, classifiche e calendario Europa League, due giornate alla fine dei gironi: risultati, classifiche e calendario
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Le risposte della Champions, le speranze dell’Europa Le risposte della Champions, le speranze dell’EuropaLa Champions come al solito invece di portare certezze, scompagina di nuovo le...
Le più lette
1 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Italiane in Europa, le ultime LIVE! Le pagelle di Juve e Lazio...
2 Neymar sogna la reunion impossibile: "L'anno prossimo voglio giocare di nuovo con...
3 Juve, sognando il tridente. Del Piero: "Perché Barcellona o Liverpool sì e noi no?"...
4 Del Piero, De Rossi e Vieri tra gli ammessi al prossimo corso per allenatori UEFA...
5 Del Piero: "Immobile, che crescita. Faticava a stoppare il pallone, ora è veramente...
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000