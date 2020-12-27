Globe Soccer Awards, Jorge Mendes sulle orme di CR7: premiato "Agente del secolo"
Jorge Mendes, super agente portoghese che cura tra i tanti anche gli interessi di Cristiano Ronaldo, vince il premio come "Miglior procuratore del secolo (2001-2020)" ai Globe Soccer Awards. Questo il video-messaggio per ringraziare il suo team: "Grazie a tutti i calciatori e ai manager della mia Gestifute. Congratulazioni a tutti i vincitori. State bene, vi auguro un nuovo anno pieno di salute e prosperità. Ci vediamo a Dubai il prossimo anno!", le sue parole.
🏆 Congratulations to 🇵🇹 JORGE MENDES on winning the Globe Soccer Award for the AGENT OF THE CENTURY 2001.2020 👏#JorgeMendes #abudhabimedia #globesoccer @polarissports @AbuDhabiMedia @dubaisc pic.twitter.com/T9omJ5AkOH
— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
🏆By winning his tenth Globe Soccer Award, Mendes can “add a star to his jersey”. Today Jorge Mendes is crowned AGENT OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 #JorgeMendes #abudhabimedia #globesoccer @polarissports @AbuDhabiMedia @dubaisc pic.twitter.com/sej9lySkyp
— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
🏆🇵🇹 JORGE MENDES presented with the AGENT OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award#JorgeMendes #abudhabimedia #globesoccer @polarissports @AbuDhabiMedia @dubaisc pic.twitter.com/9V1LpjKwYA
— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510