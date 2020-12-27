Globe Soccer Awards, Jorge Mendes sulle orme di CR7: premiato "Agente del secolo"

Jorge Mendes, super agente portoghese che cura tra i tanti anche gli interessi di Cristiano Ronaldo, vince il premio come "Miglior procuratore del secolo (2001-2020)" ai Globe Soccer Awards. Questo il video-messaggio per ringraziare il suo team: "Grazie a tutti i calciatori e ai manager della mia Gestifute. Congratulazioni a tutti i vincitori. State bene, vi auguro un nuovo anno pieno di salute e prosperità. Ci vediamo a Dubai il prossimo anno!", le sue parole.