TMW - Genoa, seconda giornata di visite: presenti Gumus e Romero

Seconda giornata di visite mediche in casa Genoa presso il laboratorio Synlab Il Baluardo. Presenti Pinamonti, Sanabria, Lerager, Radovanovic, Marchetti e Schafer oltre al neo acquisto Gumus e Romero. Quest'ultimo sarà regolarmente convocato per domani alle 17.00 in un albergo cittadino per il raduno ufficiale della squadra che poi partirà lunedì alla volta del ritiro di Neustift.