Oggi in TV, Inter-Fiorentina a pranzo. Stasera c'è Barça-Real in chiaro su Italia 1

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per l'ottava giornata: si parte alle 12.30 con Inter-Fiorentina, alle 15.00 Atalanta-Frosinone e Genoa-Venezia, alle 18.00 Lecce-Juventus, alle 20.45 Udinese-Milan. In Spagna si gioca il Clasico Barcellona e Real Madrid: la gara sarà visibile in chiaro su Italia 1.

Dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 25 ottobre

12.30 Inter-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Trento-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Monopoli-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

12.30 Renate-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

12.30 Lazio-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Genk-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Athletic-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Grosseto-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Foggia-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Torres-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Forlì-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Desenzano-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Atalanta-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Genoa-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN, AZN 2

15.00 Palermo-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Catania-Giugliano (Serie C) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

15.00 Liverpool-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

15.00 Manchester United-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

15.00 Crystal Palace-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Hull City-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Como 1097-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Bruges-Sint Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Celta-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Verona-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Arzignano-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Lecco-Folgore Caratese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pergolettese-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pro Vercelli-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Sunderland-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

17.30 Friburgo-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.00 Lecce-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.00 Parma-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Real Sociedad-Levante (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Gent-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.45 Udinese-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) - ITALIA 1, DAZN