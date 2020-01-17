  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Gaetano alla Cremonese, Gattuso: "No ai paragoni con Castrovilli"

17.01.2020 12:51 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 2863 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Gianluca Gaetano nelle prossime ore diventerà ufficialmente un nuovo calciatore della Cremonese. Il Napoli ha definito l'operazione sulla base di un prestito secco fino al termine della stagione. Nella conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida contro la Fiorentina, Gennaro Gattuso ha così spiegato l'operazione: "Gianluca sa cosa penso di lui, in questo momento doveva andarsi a creare un vissuto. Ha grandi doti tecniche e fisiche, però deve andare a giocarsi e a crearsi un vissuto. Solo giocando può far vedere quanto è bravo. Non è vero che non avevo stima in lui, se comincia ad avere continuità in campo può far vedere le sue doti. Non facciamo paragoni con Castrovilli, lui dimostra che devi avere un vissuto, devi giocare e poi può aprirsi un mondo".

Clicca qui per la conferenza stampa integrale di Gennaro Gattuso
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Inter da scudetto: presi Eriksen, Young, Giroud e Spinazzola. Vidal in attesa. Milan, Under per Suso. Rrahmani del Napoli. Gasperini, clamoroso autogol

