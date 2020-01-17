Gaetano alla Cremonese, Gattuso: "No ai paragoni con Castrovilli"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Gianluca Gaetano nelle prossime ore diventerà ufficialmente un nuovo calciatore della Cremonese. Il Napoli ha definito l'operazione sulla base di un prestito secco fino al termine della stagione. Nella conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida contro la Fiorentina, Gennaro Gattuso ha così spiegato l'operazione: "Gianluca sa cosa penso di lui, in questo momento doveva andarsi a creare un vissuto. Ha grandi doti tecniche e fisiche, però deve andare a giocarsi e a crearsi un vissuto. Solo giocando può far vedere quanto è bravo. Non è vero che non avevo stima in lui, se comincia ad avere continuità in campo può far vedere le sue doti. Non facciamo paragoni con Castrovilli, lui dimostra che devi avere un vissuto, devi giocare e poi può aprirsi un mondo".

