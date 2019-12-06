Samp, Linetty: "Onorato della fascia da capitano. Ora testa al Parma"

Fonte: sampdoria.it

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Oltre il risultato negativo sul campo del Cagliari e l’eliminazione dalla Coppa Italia, per Karol Linetty è stata una serata indimenticabile quella vissuta alla "Sardegna Arena". Ha infatti indossato, per la prima volta in gare ufficiali, la fascia di capitano della Sampdoria: "È stato un onore indossare la fascia da capitano per la prima volta in partite ufficiali. Certo, volevamo e potevamo vincere questa gara. Siamo arrabbiati ma ora pensiamo al Parma e al campionato. Siamo ancora amareggiati per la sconfitta subita in rimonta in campionato ma domenica è un appuntamento troppo importante, da non sbagliare".

Sul suo personale: "Questa è stata la mia prima partita intera dopo quasi due mesi, sto meglio, ho anche provato anche cercare il gol ma non è arrivato. Come ho detto prima ora voltiamo pagina e pensiamo al Parma, giocheremo davanti al nostro pubblico e dobbiamo vincere perché quando giochiamo in casa è come se scendessimo in campo in dodici".