Emergenza Coronavirus. La top model Graham racconta la sua positività: "È spaventoso"

vedi letture

La top model britannica Alexina Graham, una degli angeli di Victoria's Secret, ha annunciato la propria positività al Coronavirus raccontando la propria battaglia contro questo terribile virus: “È spaventoso, il primo giorno vomitavo e andavo in bagno più volte, poi febbre e forti brividi. Non riuscivo a parlare o respirare, i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, sentivo una stretta al petto e non ero neanche in grado di entrare o uscire dal bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per alzarmi dal letto. - continua Graham attraverso i propri account social – C'è ancora qualcuno che non prende sul serio questo virus, leggo di incontri o persino party in casa. Per favore restare nelle vostre case in isolamento o solo con chi vivere. E voglio ringraziare i nostri eroi della salute, il servizio sanitario nazionale e tutti gli operatori in prima linea in questo momento folle”.