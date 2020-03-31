Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Emergenza Coronavirus. La top model Graham racconta la sua positività: "È spaventoso"

Ieri alle 23:19Altre Notizie
di Tommaso Maschio

La top model britannica Alexina Graham, una degli angeli di Victoria's Secret, ha annunciato la propria positività al Coronavirus raccontando la propria battaglia contro questo terribile virus: “È spaventoso, il primo giorno vomitavo e andavo in bagno più volte, poi febbre e forti brividi. Non riuscivo a parlare o respirare, i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, sentivo una stretta al petto e non ero neanche in grado di entrare o uscire dal bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per alzarmi dal letto. - continua Graham attraverso i propri account social – C'è ancora qualcuno che non prende sul serio questo virus, leggo di incontri o persino party in casa. Per favore restare nelle vostre case in isolamento o solo con chi vivere. E voglio ringraziare i nostri eroi della salute, il servizio sanitario nazionale e tutti gli operatori in prima linea in questo momento folle”.

Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you 💕 Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily 🙌🏼. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes 💗 It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits💋 Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone 🌎 💋 💋 (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time 💗

