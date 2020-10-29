Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Milan, Napoli e Roma
18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Milan-Sparta Praga (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 Antwerp-Tottenham (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Lilla-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 AEK-Leicester (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Sociedad-Napoli (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-CSKA Sofia (Europa League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Arsenal-Dundalk (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Una stagione unica: chiunque spera. Ecco perchéCome non detto. Una settimana fa parlavamo di conferme dalle coppe, ma forse bisogna...
