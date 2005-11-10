Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Milan-Atalanta e Juventus-Lazio

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la settima giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Udinese-Lecce, alle 15.00 Fiorentina-Como, alle 18.00 Milan-Atalanta e stasera alle 20.45 Juventus-Lazio. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 18 ottobre

12.30 Udinese-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Campobasso-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Latina-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

12.30 Juventus-Como 1907 (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN

14.00 Osasuna-Racing Santander (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Ravenna-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.30 Gubbio-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Audace Cerignola-Savoia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cavese-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cosenza-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Fiorentina-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Juve Stabia-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Bari-Crotone (Serie C) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

15.00 Leeds-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

15.00 Brighton-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

15.00 Bournemouth-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Roma-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.15 Celta-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Cesena-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Nottingham Forest-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

17.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

17.30 Pescara-Ostiamare (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

17.30 Sorrento-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Barletta-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Albinoleffe-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Alcione-Desenzano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Milan-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.00 Inter-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Malaga-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Sampdoria-Arezzo (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Juventus-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN