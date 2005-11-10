Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Venezia-Napoli, Bologna-Inter e Roma-Genoa
Daniel Uccellieri
Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 7ª giornata: alle 15.00 il Venezia di Nicola ospita il Napoli, alle 18.00 sarà il turno di Bologna-Inter, mentre alle 20.45 la Roma ospita il Genoa dell'ex De Rossi. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 17 ottobre
12.30 Sassuolo-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.30 Everton-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Espanyol-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Reggiana-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Inter U23-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Vado-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Guidonia-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Carpi-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Venezia-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Ascoli-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Benevento-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Carrarese-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Como-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Manchester City-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
16.00 Brentford-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Hull City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Villarreal-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
16.30 ADO Den Haag-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
17.15 Mantova-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Potenza-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Salernitana-Scafatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Folgore Caratese-Treviso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Bologna-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.00 Ternana-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Newcastle-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Bayern-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Roma-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Valencia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1