Oggi in TV, dalla Serie A alla Nations League: dove vedere tutte le gare
Daniel Uccellieri
Giornata di grande calcio, con tante sfide da poter gustare in TV: dalla Serie C alla Serie A femminile fino alle gare di Nations League.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 4 ottobre
12.30 Lecco-Union Brescia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
12.30 Treviso-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
12.30 Napoli-Como 1907 (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
14.30 Cosenza-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Campobasso-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Guidonia-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(
15.00 Azerbaigian-Lituania (Nations League) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Milan-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1
17.30 Reggiana-Spezia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT(
18.00 Diretta Gol Nations League - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.00 Malta-Andorra (Nations League) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Kosovo-Austria (Nations League) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Como-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
20.30 Salernitana-Bari (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Potenza-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Latina-Ostiamare (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Audace Cerignola-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Alcione-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Diretta Gol Nations League - SKY SPORT CALCIO
20.45 Portogallo-Norvegia (Nations League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
20.45 Grecia-Germania (Nations League) - SKY SPORT MAX