Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere Torino-Monza

Dopo la tre giorni europea, si torna in campo con la Serie A. L'anticipo Torino-Monza, in programma questa sera alle 20.45, apre l'ottava giornata del massimo campionato italiano.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, venerdì 23 ottobre

20.30 Empoli-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Casertana-Bari (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

20.30 Perugia-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Team Altamura-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Ostiamare-Vado (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Pineto-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Stoccarda-Borussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Torino-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Ipswich Town-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

21.00 Alaves-Malaga (Liga) - DAZN