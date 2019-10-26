TMW - Mondiale Under 17: l'Italia sostituisce Colombo con Arlotti

Fonte: Simone Lorini

Alessandro Arlotti al Mondiale Under 17 gli ordini di mister Carmine Nunziata. Il calciatore classe 2002, italofrancese del Monaco ( Leggi qui la scheda a lui dedicata di TMW ), è volato in extremis in Brasile per prendere il posto di Lorenzo Colombo, attaccante del Milan che ha subito un infortunio. Dopo un ottimo percorso di qualificazione, con due gol nell'ultima amichevole al Bologna, l'italo-francese era rimasto fuori dalle scelte del ct, ma è stato la prima scelta di Nunziata una volta saputo dell'infortunio da stress patito dal compagno. Arlotti è volato stamane in Brasile, sede della competizione iridata per le migliori Under 17 al mondo: per gli azzurrini debutto previsto lunedì 28 ottobre allo stadio Bezerrao di Gama contro le Isole Salomone.