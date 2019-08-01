San Paolo, il sogno si chiama Dani Alves. Il ds cerca uno sponsor

Dani Alves è ancora svincolato. Il terzino brasiliano, 36 anni, sta cercando una nuova sistemazione per sé: l'ex PSG, che non ha ancora trovato acquirenti, vorrebbe rimanere in Europa ma arrivati a questo punto della situazione potrebbe valutare di tornare in patria. Secondo quanto riferisce Globoesporte, infatti, il nome di Dani Alves è nella lista dei sogni del San Paolo. Il ds del Tricolor, Rai, sta cercando sponsor per riuscire a realizzare questa grande operazione.