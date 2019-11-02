  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Premier, i risultati: Liverpool e Man City vincono in rimonta, United ko

02.11.2019 18:12 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 2241 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Manchester United sconfitto a Bournemouth, vittorie in rimonta per Liverpool e Manchester City, solo un pareggio per l'Arsenal. Questi tutti i risultati e i marcatori delle sette gare valide per l'11° turno di Premier League disputatesi questo pomeriggio:

Bournemouth-Manchester United 1-0 (45' King)
Arsenal-Wolverhampton 1-1 (21' Aubameyang, 76' Jimenez)
Aston Villa-Liverpool 1-2 (21' Trezeguet, 87' Robertson, 94' Mané)
Brighton-Norwich 2-0 (68' Trossard, 84' Duffy)
Manchester City-Southampton 2-1 (13' Ward-Prowse, 70' Aguero, 86' Walker)
Sheffield United-Burnley 3-0 (17' e 43' Lundstram, 44' Fleck)
West Ham-Newcastle 2-3 (16' Clark, 22' Fernandez, 51' Shelvey, 73' Balbuena, 90' Snodgrass)

Il programma completo dell'11° turno di Premier League:
Sabato
13:30 Bournemouth - Manchester Utd 1-0
16:00 Arsenal - Wolves 1-1
16:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool 1-2
16:00 Brighton - Norwich 2-0
16:00 Manchester City - Southampton 2-1
16:00 Sheffield Utd - Burnley 3-0
16:00 West Ham - Newcastle 2-3
18:30 Watford - Chelsea

Domenica
15:00 Crystal Palace - Leicester
17:30 Everton - Tottenham

Rivivi qui la diretta Premier di TMW!
