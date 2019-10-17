  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Sassuolo, Carnevali su Squinzi: "Guardiamo al futuro come vorrebbe lui"

17.10.2019 14:21 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 835 volte

Ospite delle colonne del Corriere dello Sport, Giovanni Carnevali, ad del Sassuolo, ha raccontato come la realtà neroverde sta elaborando la scomparsa del suo patron, Giorgio Squinzi, in attesa del match del prossimo weekend contro l'Inter di Antonio Conte: "E’ stato un colpo importante - spiega Carnevali in relazione alla risposta della squadra al lutto -. Non dico inaspettato, ma duro. Non avere più in società il dottore è una perdita incredibile perché lui ha sempre trasmesso a tutti noi il coraggio, l’entusiasmo e la volontà di crescere e di migliorarci. I ragazzi hanno risentito di questa perdita, ma adesso dobbiamo guardare avanti perché lui avrebbe voluto così. Bisogna lavorare per ottenere un bel risultato domenica e in tutti gli incontri da qui a fine stagione".
I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l'Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

