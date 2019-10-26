Leão o Piatek? Pioli: "Col Lecce non era una prova. Insieme è possibile"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Non mi piace parlare di esperimenti, nell'ultimo turno ho scelto quella che pensavo fosse la formazione migliore possibile per la sfida contro il Lecce e così farò di volta in volta". Parole e pensieri di Stefano Pioli, allenatore del Milan che in conferenza stampa, alla vigilia della sfida contro la Roma, s'è così espresso sull'ultima gara contro il Lecce e sulla scelta di schierare dall'inizio Rafael Leão, con Piatek subentrato dalla panchina. "Leao e Piatek - prosegue - hanno caratteristiche diverse e sceglierò in base alle gare. Sono giocatori talmente diversi che potranno anche giocare insieme".

