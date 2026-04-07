Oggi in TV, torna la Champions League: dove vedere Real-Bayern e Sporting-Arsenal
TUTTO mercato WEB
Torna la Champions League, al via i quarti di finale: questa sera alle 21.00 Real-Madrid Bayern Monaco e Sporting Club-Arsenal. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, martedì 7 aprile
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Bayern (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Sporting-Arsenal (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Primo piano
Un candidato in meno per l'Italia. Carlo Ancelotti rinnova col Brasile fino al 2030, tutti i dettagli
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Serie C, Giudice Sportivo: tre giornate per Maniero, due a Sall e Costa. Stop di un turno per 20 giocatori
Pronostici
Calcio femminile