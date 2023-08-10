RMC Sport - Inter, offerti 23mln di euro per Taremi: no del Porto. Ne servono 30

L'Inter ha formulato una prima offerta da 23 milioni di euro al Porto per Mehdi Taremi. Secondo quanto riportato dai colleghi di RMC Sport, i Dragoes però hanno rifiutato e rispedito al mittente la proposta dei nerazzurri, visto che chiedono almeno 30 milioni per impostare una trattativa. Smentita la pista Tottenham, nonostante l'imminente cessione del capitano Harry Kane al Bayern Monaco.

🐉 ⚫️🔵 #FCPorto rejected 23M€ first offer from #InterMilan for Mehdi #Taremi ! Sources expected that any proposal less than 30M€ will be rejected by the Portuguese club.

❌⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Also, there is at the moment NO CONTACT between Tottenham Hottspurs & FC Porto. Even with Harry Kane… pic.twitter.com/6nyLbx9Ayb

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 10, 2023