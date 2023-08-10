Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendari
RMC Sport - Inter, offerti 23mln di euro per Taremi: no del Porto. Ne servono 30

RMC Sport - Inter, offerti 23mln di euro per Taremi: no del Porto. Ne servono 30
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
ieri alle 23:30Serie A
di Alessio Del Lungo

L'Inter ha formulato una prima offerta da 23 milioni di euro al Porto per Mehdi Taremi. Secondo quanto riportato dai colleghi di RMC Sport, i Dragoes però hanno rifiutato e rispedito al mittente la proposta dei nerazzurri, visto che chiedono almeno 30 milioni per impostare una trattativa. Smentita la pista Tottenham, nonostante l'imminente cessione del capitano Harry Kane al Bayern Monaco.

