Olanda-Ucraina 3-2: il tabellino della gara

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Ieri alle 22:54Altre Notizie
di Alessio De Silvestro

Ecco dì seguito il tabellino della gara:

--
IL TABELLINO

OLANDA-UCRAINA 3-2
Olanda (3-5-2): Stekelenburg; Timber (43' st Veltman), De Vrij, Blind (19' st Aké); Dumfries, De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Van Aanholt (19' st Wijndal); Depay (45' st Malen), Weghorst (43' st L. De Jong). A disp.: Krul, Bizot, Berghuis, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Koopmeiners, Gakpo. Ct.: F. De Boer

Ucraina (4-1-4-1): Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Sydorchuk, Malinvoskyi, Zubkov (13' Marlos 5 (19' st Shaparenko)); Yaremchuk. A disp.: Pyatov, Trubin, Sobol, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Makarenko, Besedin, Tymchyk, Popov, Dovbyk. Ct.: Shevchenko

Arbitro: Brych (Germania)

Marcatori: 7' st Wijnaldum (O), 14' st Weghorst (O), 30' st Yarmolenko (U), 34' st Yaremchuk (U), 40' st Dumfries (O)

Ammoniti: Sydorchuk (U)

