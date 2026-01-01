Il Manchester City non sbaglia: ripresa super e 3-0 in casa del Chelsea, Arsenal ora a -6
Sono bastati 45 minuti (i secondi) al Manchester City per avere la meglio del Chelsea e sfruttare al meglio il passo falso dell'Arsenal, sconfitto 2-1 ieri in casa dal Bournemouth. La Premier League è ufficialmente riaperta: la squadra di Guardiola vince 3-0 a Stamford Bridge e si porta a sei lunghezze dai Gunners in classifica. Decisive le reti di O'Reilly, Guehi e Doku.
La 32a giornata
Venerdì 10 aprile
West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0
Sabato 11 aprile
Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2
Brentford - Everton 2-2
Burnley - Brighton 0-2
Liverpool - Fulham 2-0
Domenica 12 aprile
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0
Chelsea - Manchester City 0-3
Lunedì 13 aprile
Manchester United - Leeds
La classifica
Arsenal 70
Manchester City 64
Manchester Utd 55
Aston Villa 55
Liverpool 52
Chelsea 48
Brentford 47
Everton 47
Brighton 46
Sunderland 46
Bournemouth 45
Fulham 44
Newcastle 42
Crystal Palace 42
Leeds 33
Nottingham 33
West Ham 32
Tottenham 30
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17