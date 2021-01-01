Il Sunderland ha un nuovo allenatore: si tratta di Anthony Hayes
Il Sunderland ha nominato il nuovo allenatore: si tratta di Anthony Hayes. Prende il posto di Michael Beale, il cui mandato sulla panchina dei black cats è durato 12 partite.
37 anni, per Hayes sarà l'esordio alla guida di una prima squadra, se si esclude il ruolo da traghettatore per due settimane al Charlton nella stagione 2022/23.
CHAMPIONSHIP, 34ª GIORNATA
Venerdì 23 febbraio
Coventry - Preston
Leeds - Leicester
Sabato 24 febbraio
Hull - West Bromwich
Blackburn - Norwich
Cardiff - Stoke City
Ipswich - Birmingham
Middlesbrough - Plymouth
QPR - Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday - Bristol City
Southampton - Millwall
Sunderland - Swansea
Watford - Huddersfield
Classifica
Leicester 78
Leeds 69
Ipswich 69
Southampton 67
West Bromwich 55
Hull 54
Coventry 51
Norwich 51
Preston 49
Sunderland 47
Watford 44
Bristol City 44
Middlesbrough 44
Cardiff 41
Birmingham 38
Blackburn 38
Plymouth 37
Swansea 36
Stoke City 35
Huddersfield 34
Millwall 33
QPR 32
Sheffield Wednesday 29
Rotherham 19
Marcatori
18 reti: Szmodics (Blackburn)
17 reti: Whittaker (Plymouth)
16 reti: Armstrong (Southampton)
15 reti: Summerville (Leeds) e Clarke (Sunderland)
12 reti: Rowe (Norwich)
