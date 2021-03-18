Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
I tifosi dello United riscoprono Pogba: "Il re è tornato. Il nostro miglior giocatore"

Oggi alle 23:53Serie A
di Ivan Cardia

Decisivo nel successo sul Milan in Europa League, Paul Pogba si riprende il Manchester United. Il centrocampista francese è stato spesso al centro delle critiche per le sue prestazioni da quando è tornato in Inghilterra,. Stasera, però, il popolo dei Red Devils non sembra avere grossi dubbi. E celebra il ritorno del centrocampista francese dopo quasi due mesi di assenza per infortunio.

