I tifosi dello United riscoprono Pogba: "Il re è tornato. Il nostro miglior giocatore"

Decisivo nel successo sul Milan in Europa League, Paul Pogba si riprende il Manchester United. Il centrocampista francese è stato spesso al centro delle critiche per le sue prestazioni da quando è tornato in Inghilterra,. Stasera, però, il popolo dei Red Devils non sembra avere grossi dubbi. E celebra il ritorno del centrocampista francese dopo quasi due mesi di assenza per infortunio.

King is back. 👑🔴 pic.twitter.com/eFYq3vgwqY — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 18, 2021

I think Pogba might actually be my favourite player of all time closely followed by Ronaldo, Rashford & Scholes. — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) March 18, 2021

Says much about Pogba's talent United's two best players this season were the first to mob him tonight. His presence in the #mufc squad is incomparable https://t.co/u3j1cpu58P — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 18, 2021

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Paul Pogba is WORLD CLASS.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgi7EvlbPJ — WHF!🇾🇪 (@mufcwesleyy) March 18, 2021