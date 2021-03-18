I tifosi dello United riscoprono Pogba: "Il re è tornato. Il nostro miglior giocatore"
Decisivo nel successo sul Milan in Europa League, Paul Pogba si riprende il Manchester United. Il centrocampista francese è stato spesso al centro delle critiche per le sue prestazioni da quando è tornato in Inghilterra,. Stasera, però, il popolo dei Red Devils non sembra avere grossi dubbi. E celebra il ritorno del centrocampista francese dopo quasi due mesi di assenza per infortunio.
Man of the match performance @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/Tnoprxss1y
— Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) March 18, 2021
King is back. 👑🔴 pic.twitter.com/eFYq3vgwqY
— The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 18, 2021
I think Pogba might actually be my favourite player of all time closely followed by Ronaldo, Rashford & Scholes.
— ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) March 18, 2021
Says much about Pogba's talent United's two best players this season were the first to mob him tonight. His presence in the #mufc squad is incomparable https://t.co/u3j1cpu58P
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 18, 2021
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Paul Pogba is WORLD CLASS.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgi7EvlbPJ
— WHF!🇾🇪 (@mufcwesleyy) March 18, 2021
Anyone who thinks United would be better off without our best player Paul Pogba is just delusional or hates the club imo
— RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) March 18, 2021
