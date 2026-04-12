Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match tra Como e Inter

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 32ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Genoa-Sassuolo, alle 15.00 invece sarà la volta di Parma-Napoli. Alle 18.00 spazio a Bologna-Lecce, mentre stasera alle 20.45 il big match fra Como e Inter.

In tv sarà possibile assistere alle gare di Serie B e Serie C oltre che alle sfide più belle dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 12 aprile.

12.30 Genoa-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Ternana-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Juventus Next Gen-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

13.30 Mechelen-Union SG (Campionato belga) - DAZN

13.30 Elversberg-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Osasuna-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Trapani-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Atalanta U23-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Foggia-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casertana-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Team Altamura-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Latina-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Parma-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Padova-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sunderland-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

15.00 Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Crystal Palace-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.30 Colonia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Maiorca-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Spezia-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Chelsea-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT ARENA

17.30 Stoccarda-Amburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Arezzo-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pontedera-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Cittadella-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Vis Pesaro-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(

18.00 Bologna-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.30 Celta-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Anderlecht-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN

19.00 Benfica-Nacional (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Reggiana-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

19.30 Mainz-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

20.30 Inter U23-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

20.30 Potenza-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

20.45 Como-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

20.45 Lione-Lorient (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

21.00 Athletic-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Estoril-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN