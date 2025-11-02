Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, il West Ham si rialza. Ribaltato il Newcastle, segna Paqueta

Colpo importantissimo in chiave salvezza per il West Ham che batte il Newcastle in rimonta e si rialza in classifica. Magpies avanti dopo 4' con Murphy, hammers che la ribaltano già nel primo tempo grazie a Paqueta e a un'autorete di Botman. Al 97' il tris firmato Soucek. Prima di questo successo, i londinesi erano reduci da un periodo nero con un solo punto ottenuto nelle ultime sei partite.

PREMIER LEAGUE, 10ª GIORNATA

Brighton - Leeds 3-0
Burnley - Arsenal 0-2
Crystal Palace - Brentford 2-0
Fulham - Wolverhampton 3-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 2-2
Tottenham - Chelsea 0-1
Liverpool - Aston Villa 2-0
West Ham - Newcastle 3-1
Manchester City - Bournemouth (2 novembre, ore 17:30)
Sunderland - Everton (3 novembre, ore 21)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 25
2. Bournemouth 18
3. Liverpool 18
4. Tottenham 17
5. Chelsea 17
6. Sunderland 17*
7. Manchester United 17
8. Manchester City 16
9. Crystal Palace 16
10. Brighton 15
11. Aston Villa 15
12. Brentford 13
13. Newcastle 12
14. Fulham 11
15. Everton 11
16. Leeds 11
17. Burnley 10
18. West Ham 7
18. Nottingham 6
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Mateta (Crystal Palace), Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Welbeck (Brighton)

