Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Inter-Atalanta, Napoli-Lecce e Udinese-Juventus
Dopo la vittoria del Torino nell'anticipo con il Parma, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare. Alle 15.00 Inter-Atalanta, alle 18.00 Napoli-Lecce, alle 20.45 Udinese-Juventus. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 14 marzo
12.30 Parma-Genoa (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
14.00 Girona-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Torres-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Giugliano-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casarano-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Latina-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Potenza-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pineto-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Bari-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Cesena-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Napoli-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Sunderland-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Burnley-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Lorient-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.15 Monza-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Vis Pesaro-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Livorno-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Ospitaletto-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pontedera-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pergolettese-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1
18.30 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Chelsea-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Amburgo-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX e
18.30 Oviedo-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Sampdoria-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Sambenedettese-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Albinoleffe-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Udinese-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 West Ham-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
21.00 Real Madrid-Elche (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.30 Arouca-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.