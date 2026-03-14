Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Inter-Atalanta, Napoli-Lecce e Udinese-Juventus

Dopo la vittoria del Torino nell'anticipo con il Parma, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare. Alle 15.00 Inter-Atalanta, alle 18.00 Napoli-Lecce, alle 20.45 Udinese-Juventus. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 14 marzo

12.30 Parma-Genoa (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

14.00 Girona-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Torres-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Giugliano-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casarano-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Latina-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Potenza-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pineto-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Inter-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Bari-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Cesena-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Juve Stabia-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Padova-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Napoli-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.00 Sunderland-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Burnley-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

17.00 Lorient-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

17.15 Monza-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Vis Pesaro-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Livorno-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Ospitaletto-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pontedera-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pergolettese-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Napoli-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1

18.30 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Chelsea-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.30 Amburgo-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX e

18.30 Oviedo-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Sampdoria-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Sambenedettese-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Albinoleffe-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Udinese-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 West Ham-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

21.00 Real Madrid-Elche (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.30 Arouca-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN