Il Burnley cita Back To The Future per annunciare il colpo fra i pali James Trafford
James Trafford è il nuovo numero uno del Burnley. Il portiere classe 2002 saluta il Manchester City a titolo definitivo e firma per quattro anni coi Clarets.
Questo l'annuncio ufficiale: "Diamo il benvenuto al nazionale U21 inglese dal Manchester City, James Trafford, per una somma non rivelata. Il portiere ha firmato un contratto quadriennale al Turf Moor e diventa il quarto nuovo arrivo dei Clarets nella finestra di trasferimenti estiva".
We welcome England U21 international James Trafford from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee 🧤
The goalkeeper has penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ fourth new arrival of the summer transfer window 🤝
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 20, 2023
Come spoiler, prima del comunicato dettagliato, il Burnley aveva invece citato il celebre film "Back To The Future":
Where we're going, we don't need roads 🤖 pic.twitter.com/w14ynXwAnZ
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 20, 2023