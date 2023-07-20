James Trafford è il nuovo numero uno del Burnley. Il portiere classe 2002 saluta il Manchester City a titolo definitivo e firma per quattro anni coi Clarets.

Questo l'annuncio ufficiale: "Diamo il benvenuto al nazionale U21 inglese dal Manchester City, James Trafford, per una somma non rivelata. Il portiere ha firmato un contratto quadriennale al Turf Moor e diventa il quarto nuovo arrivo dei Clarets nella finestra di trasferimenti estiva".

We welcome England U21 international James Trafford from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee 🧤

The goalkeeper has penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ fourth new arrival of the summer transfer window 🤝

