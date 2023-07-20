Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendari
ufficiale

Il Burnley cita Back To The Future per annunciare il colpo fra i pali James Trafford

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport
ieri alle 23:48Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

James Trafford è il nuovo numero uno del Burnley. Il portiere classe 2002 saluta il Manchester City a titolo definitivo e firma per quattro anni coi Clarets.

Questo l'annuncio ufficiale: "Diamo il benvenuto al nazionale U21 inglese dal Manchester City, James Trafford, per una somma non rivelata. Il portiere ha firmato un contratto quadriennale al Turf Moor e diventa il quarto nuovo arrivo dei Clarets nella finestra di trasferimenti estiva".

Come spoiler, prima del comunicato dettagliato, il Burnley aveva invece citato il celebre film "Back To The Future":

