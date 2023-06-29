Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendari
ufficiale

Manchester United, il 20enne Mateo Mejía firma un nuovo contratto

UFFICIALE: Manchester United, il 20enne Mateo Mejía firma un nuovo contrattoTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 16:26Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Il Manchester United ha ufficializzato di aver raggiunto un accordo con l'attaccante Mateo Mejía: l'ex giocatore del Real Saragozza, 20 anni, ha rinnovato il suo contratto con i Red Devils, anche se non è stata svelata la durata del nuovo accordo.

