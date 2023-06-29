ufficiale
Manchester United, il 20enne Mateo Mejía firma un nuovo contratto
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Il Manchester United ha ufficializzato di aver raggiunto un accordo con l'attaccante Mateo Mejía: l'ex giocatore del Real Saragozza, 20 anni, ha rinnovato il suo contratto con i Red Devils, anche se non è stata svelata la durata del nuovo accordo.
ℹ️ Mateo Mejia has extended his stay with the Reds! 💪#MUFC || #MUAcademy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 28, 2023
