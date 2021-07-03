Con l'Inghilterra serve la contraerea: nessuno segna così tanti gol di testa

Chi sfida l’Inghilterra deve preparare la contraerea. Con i tre gol di testa siglati nel 4-0 contro l’Ucraina, la nazionale allenata da Southgate è arrivata a un totale di nove gol sul gioco aereo tra i Mondiali del 2018 ed Euro 2020. Nessun’altra nazionale può vantare numeri simili. Inoltre, si tratta della prima volta nella storia degli Europei che una squadra riesce a segnare tre reti di testa nella stessa partita.

3 - England are the first side in European Championship history to score three headed goals in a single match, and have done so in a single game themselves in any competition for the first time since November 2016 v Scotland. Noggin'. #EURO2020

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2021