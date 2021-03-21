Oggi in TV, Verona-Atalanta a pranzo, stasera il big match Roma-Napoli
10.30 Lazio-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Verona-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Roma-Ascoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Milan-Empoli (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Celtic-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Strasburgo-Lens (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Hoffenheim-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Getafe-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Chelsea-Sheffield United (FA Cup) - DAZN
14.30 AZ-PSV (Eredivisie) - DAZN
14.30 Legnano-Castellanzese (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Juventus-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Torino (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Udinese-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Reggina-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Bologna-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.30 Hertha-Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 West Ham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.15 Valencia-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
16.15 Villarreal-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
17.05 Lilla-Nimes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
18.00 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Leicester-Manchester United (FA Cup) - DAZN
18.00 Friburgo-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Atletico Madrid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
20.00 Ajax-ADO den Haag (Eredivisie) - DAZN
20.30 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Roma-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Salernitana-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lione-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Real Sociedad-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
