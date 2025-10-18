Tonali sconfitto, Guardiola e Man City in vetta. Tchaouna-gol: Premier League, i risultati

Finiscono anche le partite previste per le 16 in Premier League e valide per l'ottava giornata. Il Brighton beffa il Newcastle di Tonali con una doppietta di Welbeck, inutile la rete del solito Woltemade. A proposito dell'ex centrocampista del Milan, invece, è stato sostituito al 70' per favorire l'ingresso di Ramsey. Così i Magpies scivolano oltre la metà della classifica, mentre i Seagulls si piazzano a -1 dal Crystal Palace - reduce da una rimonta incredibile sul Bournemouth per 3-3.

L'ex Lazio Tchaouna va in gol e porta alla vittoria il Burnley nello scontro diretto con il Leeds, sforna un assist invece l'ex Milan Walker per l'1-0 di Ugochukwu. Il Manchester City trova la seconda vittoria di fila in casa ai danni dell'Everton, Erling Haaland firma una doppietta e porta Guardiola in testa alla classifica del campionato.

Infine il Sunderland neopromosso affonda il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton (2-0) e resta attaccato al treno Europa, a pari punti con Chelsea e Tottenham. Confermandosi rivelazione della stagione.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0-3

Brighton - Newcastle 2-1

Burnley - Leeds 2-0

Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 3-3

Manchester City - Everton 2-0

Sunderland - Wolverhampton 2-0

Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)

Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)

Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)

West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Manchester City 16

2. Arsenal 16

3. Liverpool 15

4. Bournemouth 15

5. Tottenham 14

6. Chelsea 14

7. Sunderland 14

8. Crystal Palace 13

9. Brighton 12

10. Everton 11

11. Manchester United 10

12. Newcastle 9

13. Aston Villa 9

14. Fulham 8

15. Leeds 8

16. Brentford 7

17. Burnley 7

18. Nottingham Forest 5

19. West Ham 4

20. Wolverhampton 2