Macedonia del Nord-Olanda 0-3, Wijnaldum Star of the Match: sono 25 gol in Nazionale
Georginio Wijnaldum è sempre più decisivo nell'Olanda di Frank de Boer. Il neo-centrocampista del Paris Saint-Germain ha firmato una doppietta nella sfida contro la Macedonia del Nord, conquistando il trofeo di Star of the Match e superando una leggenda del calcio olandese: l'ex Liverpool è a quota 25 gol con la sua Nazionale, uno in più di quelli realizzati da Marco van Basten e 17 nelle ultime 28 presenze.
🇳🇱 17 goals in his last 28 games for the Netherlands...
🔝 Two-goal Dutch hero Georginio Wijnaldum = Star of the Match 🔥@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Ly22NEAqtP
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021
25 - Georginio Wijnaldum scored his 24th and 25th goal for the Netherlands (78 caps), surpassing Marco van Basten and Dirk Kuyt (both 24) and equalling Rafael van der Vaart. Elite. #NED #MKDNED #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/stW08XcIMk
— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 21, 2021
