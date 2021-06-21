Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendariEuro 2020
Macedonia del Nord-Olanda 0-3, Wijnaldum Star of the Match: sono 25 gol in Nazionale

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 21:12Euro 2020
di Michele Pavese

Georginio Wijnaldum è sempre più decisivo nell'Olanda di Frank de Boer. Il neo-centrocampista del Paris Saint-Germain ha firmato una doppietta nella sfida contro la Macedonia del Nord, conquistando il trofeo di Star of the Match e superando una leggenda del calcio olandese: l'ex Liverpool è a quota 25 gol con la sua Nazionale, uno in più di quelli realizzati da Marco van Basten e 17 nelle ultime 28 presenze.

