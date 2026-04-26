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Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match Milan-Juventus

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match Milan-JuventusTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 34ª giornata. Alle 12.30 Fiorentina-Sassuolo, alle 15.00 Genoa-Como, alle 18.00 Torino-Inter e stasera alle 20.45 il big match fra Milan e Juventus. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europeo.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 26 aprile

12.30 Fiorentina-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
13.30 Paderborn-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Campobasso-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Arezzo-Torres (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT
14.30 Ternana-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Forlì-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Vis Pesaro-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pontedera-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Guidonia-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Gubbio-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Genoa-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
16.00 Chelsea-Leeds (FA Cup) - HBO MAX, DAZN
16.15 Oviedo-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
16.30 Arsenal-Lione (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+
18.00 Torino-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.00 Atalanta U23-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORTMAX
18.00 Trapani-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORTMIX
18.00 Foggia-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Benevento-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Crotone-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Cavese-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Casertana-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Potenza-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Team Altamura-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Picerno-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Ternana-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
19.00 Estrela Amadora-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
18.30 Osasuna-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
20.45 Milan-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Marsiglia-Nizza (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Villarreal-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
21.30 AFS-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

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